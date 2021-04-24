Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Reduces Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,239,000 after buying an additional 687,805 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 312,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after buying an additional 23,483 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after buying an additional 108,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,323,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $88.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

