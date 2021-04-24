Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases Shares of 802 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $262.47 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.32 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

