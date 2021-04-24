Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $539,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. BOKF NA raised its position in CVS Health by 12.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 89,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $248,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $1,414,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 21.7% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

