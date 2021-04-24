Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.45. 34,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,922. The company has a market capitalization of $224.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Investar has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

