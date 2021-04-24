Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invesco's shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and lagged in other two of the trailing four quarters. The company’s initiatives to capitalize on investors’ demand for different investment strategies, a steady rise in assets under management (AUM) balance and synergies from strategic acquisitions are expected to continue supporting growth. Further, Invesco’s global presence, solid balance sheet position and diversification efforts bode well for the future. Though the company intends to save $200 million costs by 2022-end, overall expenses have remained elevated over the past few years, owing to inorganic growth efforts and investments in franchise. Also, curtailed capital deployments remain a near-term concern for shareholders.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.63.

IVZ opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 3,312.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Invesco by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 803,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 188,150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Invesco by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 177,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 1,173.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 134,639 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

