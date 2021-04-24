Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $74.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.68. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

