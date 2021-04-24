Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $892.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $879.00 to $892.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $862.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $805.95.

ISRG stock opened at $875.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $750.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $756.94. The stock has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $492.00 and a 52-week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,397,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

