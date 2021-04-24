Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Intuit were worth $23,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,603,000 after buying an additional 419,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $778,375,000 after buying an additional 267,956 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU opened at $414.92 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.58 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.14. The stock has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

