Intersect Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $100.09 and a one year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

