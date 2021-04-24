Intersect Capital LLC Has $684,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $340.43 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $228.30 and a fifty-two week high of $342.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

