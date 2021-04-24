Intersect Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 64,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 881,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 61,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 350,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 187,807 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 51,172 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFR opened at $13.99 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

