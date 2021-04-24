Intersect Capital LLC Buys 677 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $878,514,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $230.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.34. The firm has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

