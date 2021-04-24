Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 5,894 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 529.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in HSBC by 2.0% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSBC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.