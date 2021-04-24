Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 391 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 682,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after buying an additional 572,202 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,994,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 363,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $3,889,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

