International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Get International Money Express alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IMXI. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

IMXI opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. International Money Express has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.