International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

International Money Express stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 466,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $587.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,997,000 after acquiring an additional 749,925 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $2,877,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.