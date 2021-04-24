International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 136.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after purchasing an additional 190,349 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.90.

NOW stock opened at $552.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.70 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.76.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.