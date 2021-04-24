Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Downgraded by Stifel Firstegy to “Hold”

Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CSFB set a C$20.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.28.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$18.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.66. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$10.22 and a twelve month high of C$18.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

