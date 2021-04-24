Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market cap of $24,392.13 and approximately $28,281.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Intelligent Trading Foundation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00065283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00018069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00091560 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00054263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.85 or 0.00657608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.97 or 0.07603196 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Profile

ITT is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. The official message board for Intelligent Trading Foundation is blog.intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Buying and Selling Intelligent Trading Foundation

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Trading Foundation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.