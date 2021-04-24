Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $62.57, but opened at $60.96. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intel shares last traded at $58.45, with a volume of 896,315 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.06.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $3,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

