Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.06.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. United Bank grew its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

