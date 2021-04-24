Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $414,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 42,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRL stock opened at $170.62 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

