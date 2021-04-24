Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 1,794 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,242,000 after acquiring an additional 297,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 92,352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after acquiring an additional 73,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $32,201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23,936 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWW stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

WWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $782,340 in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

