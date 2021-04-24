Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAND opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 191.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAND. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

