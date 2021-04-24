Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $7,581,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.8% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $1,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $52.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

