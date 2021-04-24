Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $505.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $527.49 and its 200-day moving average is $521.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.