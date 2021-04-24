inSure DeFi Hits One Day Volume of $1.10 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. One inSure DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $108.19 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00063444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00054262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00090912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.46 or 0.00642020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.58 or 0.07658206 BTC.

inSure DeFi Coin Profile

inSure DeFi is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,499,248,766 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

