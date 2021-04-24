Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.93, but opened at $33.42. Insteel Industries shares last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 966 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $953,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,546,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $674.64 million, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86.

About Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.