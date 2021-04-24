Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Sells $451,070.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $451,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 915,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,599,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zynga by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after buying an additional 12,330,586 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,233 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $50,890,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $45,041,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $37,441,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

