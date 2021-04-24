Insider Selling: WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Treasurer Sells 31,000 Shares of Stock

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Treasurer Nicole M. Breen sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total transaction of $16,430.00.

BUDZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 455,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,958. WEED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

