Insider Selling: Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Sells 128,542 Shares of Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 128,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $592,578.62. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 194,190 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $899,099.70.

On Friday, April 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 65,255 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $302,130.65.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,468 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $127,726.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,930 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $246,124.50.

On Thursday, April 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 71,319 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $333,772.92.

PPR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. 276,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,870. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

