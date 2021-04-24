Insider Selling: The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) EVP Sells $1,637,650.00 in Stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BK stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

