Insider Selling: SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director Sells 58,500 Shares of Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,497,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,588,271.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The business had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPWR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,866,000 after purchasing an additional 72,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $55,673,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 365.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,504 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 458,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,782,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

