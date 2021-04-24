Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells $84,840.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $84,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spark Networks alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $71,700.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $67,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $71,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $74,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $72,900.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $70,300.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,488 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $47,193.28.

On Thursday, March 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,363 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $30,783.62.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. Spark Networks SE has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.