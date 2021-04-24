Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Sells 2,068 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $484,780.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $882,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.51. 5,409,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047,202. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $151.30 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.95. The stock has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

