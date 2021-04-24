Insider Selling: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Sells $30,162.78 in Stock

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $189.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $482,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $696,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Consolidated Water by 12.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 23,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Water by 273.4% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 257,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 188,650 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Consolidated Water by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

