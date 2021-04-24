Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells $648,800.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $648,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,826.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $33.17 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

