Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $280,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 862,671 shares in the company, valued at $24,206,548.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bhaskar Chaudhuri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $311,000.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $330,804.25.

On Friday, January 29th, Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 51 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,402.50.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $28.97 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,857,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.