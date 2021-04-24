Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $325,000.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00.

Shares of ALTR opened at $67.11 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Altair Engineering by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock worth $249,312,000 after purchasing an additional 113,581 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Altair Engineering by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,232 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

