Insider Buying: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Director James C. Hale III purchased 5,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

