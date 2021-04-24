Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 127.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 64.8% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,056,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 19.0% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after buying an additional 59,512 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

IR stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

