Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,816 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,275,000 after acquiring an additional 215,071 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 12.9% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 247,196 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares during the period. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 451,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 82,469 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LILA opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $14.64.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,095,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,011.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 5,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $85,958.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at $168,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,486 shares of company stock worth $1,730,529. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

LILA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

