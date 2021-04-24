Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $5.11 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,568 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,182.1% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,925 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,029 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $135.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.66 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

