Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $30.70 Million Stake in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,006,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the period. Stratus Properties makes up 1.4% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.12% of Stratus Properties worth $30,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stratus Properties by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the first quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stratus Properties stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Stratus Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

