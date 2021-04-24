Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $16.85 Million Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Credit Acceptance worth $16,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CACC. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.20.

CACC stock opened at $376.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.99. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $256.48 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $447.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.13 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.