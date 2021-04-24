Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.77 ($43.26).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

