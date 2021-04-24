Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

INDB traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.43. 983,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,646. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.16%.

Several analysts have commented on INDB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

