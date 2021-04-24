Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 226,241 shares.The stock last traded at $75.09 and had previously closed at $72.98.

IBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average of $64.22.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP Michael B. Hobbs sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 70,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $5,090,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,734.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,123 shares of company stock worth $9,985,554 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,687,000 after purchasing an additional 327,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,140,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,549 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

