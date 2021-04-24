Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

IRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.93.

IRT opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

