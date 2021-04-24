Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 275 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in International Paper were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IP opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

